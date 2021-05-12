UNITED WAY of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley has a COVID-19 Family Support Fund. For more details, go to https://unitedwaymassbay.org/get-involved/covid-19-family-fund/.
THE FRIENDS OF SEACOAST, now in its 26th year, is a group of volunteers who meet to provide meaningful ways for the residents of Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to stay connected to both the inside and outside communities. Volunteers are always welcome. The Friends meets the second Tuesday of the month in the second-floor community room from 5 to 6 p.m. at Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 292 Washington St. in Gloucester. Activities are a direct result of the generosity of Cape Ann residents. Gifts are tax deductible and 100% goes to the Residents’ Activities Fund. Donations should be sent to the address above.