ESSEX COUNTY COVID-19 RESPOND FUND has been created by the Essex County Community Foundation in collaboration with funders, government agencies and business partners to provide grant money to nonprofits working with communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. More information is available at www.eccf.org/COVID-19ResponseFund.
GLOUCESTER PLANT COMMITTEE seeks volunteer gardeners to help care for public spaces in Gloucester. No experience necessary. Committee meets Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at perennials gardens on Stacy Boulevard, near Fishermen’s Wives Memorial. Gardening begins mid-April. Email Susan Kelly at susan@generousgardeners.org.
