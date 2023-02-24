CHARLIE THOMAS SCHOLARSHIP has been established by his family to be awarded each year to a graduating Gloucester High School student. Charlie Thomas was a dedicated teacher who was devoted to his profession and enjoyed teaching students not only in the classroom, but also through extracurricular activities and sports. Students planning a career in education will be given preference. Donations: Charlie Thomas Scholarship Fund, c/o Mary Thomas, 90 Langsford St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
ELDER SERVICES: AgeSpan, with offices in Danvers and Lawrence, seeks volunteers to help older adults stay independent and socially connected in their homes. To learn about volunteer opportunities, contact 800-892-0980 or email volunteers@agepsan.org or visit www.agespan.org