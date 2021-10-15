BEVERLY BOOTSTRAPS, which serves Beverly and Manchester, is seeking donations at this time or individuals may join its Circle of Hope by becoming a monthly donor. Check www.beverlybootstraps.org.
CAROLYN O’CONNOR SCHOLARSHIP has been established by the Cape Ann Chamber Businesswomen. The $1,000 scholarship, named in honor of the group’s first chairwoman, will be awarded annually to a Cape Ann woman looking to change careers or re-enter the work force. Each applicant must have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be a legal resident, and be accepted into an accredited college, university or job training program. Applications are available at the chamber office or by calling 978-283-1601. Send checks, payable to Businesswomen’s Scholarship Fund, to: Chamber Businesswomen’s Division, Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, 33 Commercial St., Gloucester, MA 01930.