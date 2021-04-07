CATHOLIC CHARITIES: Help your Cape Ann neighbors by providing a donation to the local Catholic Charities Gloucester Office for basic needs — food, utility and rental assistance. Send checks, with “BN Emergency Assistance” on the memo line, to: Catholic Charities North, Attn: Darlene Story, 60 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. 978-283-3055.
VOLUNTEER KNITTERS knit and crochet items for veterans and other needy groups as part of the Council on Aging knitting and crochet group at the Rose Baker Senior Center. New members are welcome. Materials are provided. Call 978-281-9765.