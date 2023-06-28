GLOUCESTER PLANT COMMITTEE seeks volunteer gardeners to help care for public spaces in Gloucester. No experience necessary. Committee meets Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at perennials gardens on Stacy Boulevard, near Fishermen’s Wives Memorial. Gardening runs through the summer. Email Susan Kelly at susan@generousgardeners.org.
GRACE CENTER INC., Cape Ann’s drop-in resource center for homeless and at-risk adults, needs volunteers. The Grace Center serves 55-65 adults in Gloucester, Monday through Friday, with a home-cooked meal, support and referrals for recovery, housing, education, job search and more. Call director Stephen Voysey, 978-675-6240.