ESSEX COUNTY COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND has been created in collaboration with funders, government agencies and business partners to provide grant money to nonprofits working with communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. To donate or find information visit www.eccf.org/COVID-19ResponseFund.
PET THERAPY: Care Dimensions seeks volunteers with therapy dogs to provide pet therapy to hospice patients in a variety of settings throughout Greater Boston and on the North Shore. Volunteers receive hospice training and ongoing support while visiting hospice patients and their caregivers. Contact Sheryl Meehan at SMeehan@caredimensions.org or 978-750-9321.