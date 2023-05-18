ESSEX COUNTY COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND had been created in collaboration with funders, government agencies and business partners to provide grant money to nonprofits working with communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. More information is available at www.eccf.org/COVID-19ResponseFund.
LIFEBRIDGE NORTHSHORE operates The Grace Center day shelter in Gloucester, as well as locations in Salem and Beverly. Executive Director Jason Etheridge says there are a few ways to help Lifebridge: You can make cash donations, via lifebridgenorthshore.org/support/donate/, inform local restaurants and caterers that Lifebridge will accept frozen or prepared items that can be dropped off at 56 Margin St. in Salem, or give in-kind donations of food, clothing, personal care items and toiletries.