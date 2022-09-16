MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION DRIVERS are needed by RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore seeks volunteer medical transportation drivers. SeniorCare is in need of volunteers from Gloucester and Rockport for local and out-of-town appointments. Volunteers choose when and how often they drive. Drivers are compensated. 978-281-1750.
PAT ROY SCHOLARSHIP has been established by the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors in honor of the organization’s first woman leader. The scholarship will be awarded each year to a young woman pursuing business courses in college. The chamber will provide an annual endowment of $500 and welcomes contributions from those wishing to honor Roy’s accomplishments as a key member of the Woodman family business and in strengthening the business and civic climate of the region. Donations: Pat Roy Scholarship Fund, c/o Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, 24 Harbor Loop, Gloucester, MA 01930.