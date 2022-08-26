GLOUCESTER EDUCATION FOUNDATION, (GEF), supports innovation and excellence in the Gloucester Public School District. GEF funds educational programs and initiatives across all district schools, grade levels and disciplines that have real impact on teaching and learning. Donations: GEF, 122 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or www.thinkthebest.org.
JOHN W. ORLANDO SCHOLARSHIP: Johnny Orlando was a teacher, mentor and friend to countless students during his many years as a carpentry teacher at Gloucester High School’s vocational school. A native of Gloucester, Orlando was a fixture around town, especially on Stacy Boulevard where no one passed by without a greeting and a kind word. A $500 scholarship in Orlando’s name will be awarded to a graduating senior accepted at a college of higher education or an accredited technical school. Donations: John W. Orlando Scholarship Fund, c/o Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.