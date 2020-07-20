ACORD FOOD PANTRY serves families in Essex, Manchester, Hamilton, Ipswich, Topsfield and Wenham. Donations to the Acord Food Pantry can be made online at acordfoodfoodpantry.org or by check payable to Acord Food Pantry, mailed to Acord Food Pantry, Box 2203, S. Hamilton, MA 01982.
ADDISON GILBERT HOSPITAL in Gloucester seeks applicants to join its team of enthusiastic and professional volunteers. The Emergency Department, Surgical Day Care Unit and Adult Unit need volunteers to give directions, assist with activities, transport patients within the hospital, and help serve refreshments. Opportunities are also available for clerical assistance and sales positions in the gift shop for morning, afternoon and evening shifts. Training, free parking and meal vouchers for the hospital’s cafe are provided. 978-922-3000, ext. 2307.