ESSEX COUNTY COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND has been created in collaboration with funders, government agencies and business partners to provide grant money to nonprofits working with communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. To donate or find information visit www.eccf.org/COVID-19ResponseFund.
JOHN W. ORLANDO SCHOLARSHIP: Johnny Orlando was a teacher, mentor and friend to countless students during his many years as a carpentry teacher at Gloucester High School’s vocational school. A native of Gloucester, Orlando was a fixture around town, especially on the Boulevard where no one passed by without a greeting and a kind word. A $500 scholarship in Orlando’s name will be awarded to a graduating senior accepted at a college of higher education or an accredited technical school. Donations: John W. Orlando Scholarship Fund, c/o Gloucester Scholarship Foundation, Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.