VNA CARE, a nonprofit home health and hospice organization, needs volunteers to provide companionship to patients and respite for family members. Training, supervision, and support are provided. 781-569-2811. www.vnacare.org.
LIFEBRIDGE NORTHSHORE operates The Grace Center day shelter in Gloucester, as well as locations in Salem and Beverly. Executive Director Jason Etheridge says there are a few ways to help Lifebridge: You can make cash donations, via lifebridgenorthshore.org/support/donate/, inform local restaurants and caterers that Lifebridge will accept frozen or prepared items that can be dropped off at 56 Margin St. in Salem, or give in-kind donations of food, clothing, personal care items and toiletries.