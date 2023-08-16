VOLUNTEER DRIVERS are needed to transport elders to medical appointments for SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program. Drivers are needed throughout the North Shore. The volunteer’s commitment is flexible. The volunteer determines when and how often they can help. Call 978-281-1750, ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.
CAPE ANN EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND: Action Inc. said the closures of food and hospitality businesses and restaurants on Cape Ann due to the coronavirus pandemic have made financial health critical for their workers. Many of these workers have or will turn to Action Inc. for assistance paying bills and purchasing supplies and can be supported by supporting Action Inc. by visiting actioninc.org/emergencyfund.
Action is also accepting donations at actioninc.org/donate.