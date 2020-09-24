ESSEX COUNTY COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND has been created in collaboration with funders, government agencies and business partners to provide grant money to nonprofits working with communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. To donate or find information visit www.eccf.org/COVID-19ResponseFund.
GLOUCESTER COUNCIL ON AGING provides free rides to medical appointments for seniors needing this service, and volunteers are greatly needed. A mileage stipend is paid by the Friends of the Gloucester COA. Call 978-281-9765, ext. 14.