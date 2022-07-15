PET THERAPY: Care Dimensions seeks volunteers with therapy dogs to provide pet therapy to hospice patients in a variety of settings throughout Greater Boston and on the North Shore. Volunteers receive hospice training and ongoing support while visiting hospice patients and their caregivers. Contact Sheryl Meehan at SMeehan@caredimensions.org or 978-750-9321.
RAMSDEN ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT AWARD is a long-standing part of the Essex Elementary School culture. Neil Ramsden, the namesake of this award (which was started back in the ‘70s), was a beloved eighth-grade English teacher at EES. Shortly after his death, teachers decided to name the award after Neil who was not only passionate about teaching and dedicated to his students, but also a fervent fundraiser. Candidates are high school students who graduated from EES and are pursuing a degree from a two- or four-year institution. Students committed to community service, have high academic standing and exemplify citizenship are worthy candidates. Send checks, with “Ramsden Award” on the memo line, to: MERSD, c/o Susan Hardy, Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St., Essex, MA 01929.