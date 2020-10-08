WELLSPRING HOUSE runs a family shelter in Gloucester, offers job training coursework, financial guidance and employment support. If community members want to volunteer or donate goods, they may contact Wellspring at 978-281-3558, ext. 300. Donations may be made at www.wellspringhouse.org.
GRACE CENTER INC., Cape Ann’s drop-in resource center for homeless and at-risk adults, needs volunteers. The Grace Center serves 55-65 adults in Gloucester, Monday through Friday, with a home-cooked meal, support and referrals for recovery, housing, education, job search and more. Call director Stephen Voysey, 978-675-6240.