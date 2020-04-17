BEVERLY BOOTSTRAPS, which serves Manchester and Beverly, is to make a donation or join the Circle of Hope by becoming a monthly donor. Bootstraps, due to the growing health concerns, has canceled its Boots and Bloom Gala fundraiser and is working out details for a virtual gala with an online auction. Check www.beverlybootstraps.org.
RAMSDEN ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT AWARD is a long-standing part of the Essex Elementary School culture. Neil Ramsden, the namesake of this award (which was started back in the ‘70s), was a beloved eighth-grade English teacher at EES. Shortly after his death, teachers decided to name the award after Neil who was not only passionate about teaching and dedicated to his students, but also a fervent fundraiser. Candidates are high school students who graduated from EES and are pursuing a degree from a two- or four-year institution. Students committed to community service, have high academic standing and exemplify citizenship are worthy candidates. Send checks, with “Ramsden Award” on the memo line, to: MERSD, c/o Susan Hardy, Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St., Essex, MA 01929.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.