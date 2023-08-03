STEPHEN B. ROSS SCHOLARSHIP was established in memory of a Gloucester High School freshman who was struck and killed by a drunk driver while walking home one night in 1993. This scholarship is given to deserving Gloucester High School seniors every year. To donate, send contributions to Marianne Smith at Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
SWEET STITCHES, a group that sews dresses out of fabric and pillowcases for Little Dresses for Africa and makes shorts and bags out of T-shirts, welcomes sewers of all levels. People are also needed to help with placing accessories. Contact Julie Kesterson at 978-290-9312 or juroke@gmail.com or visit Little Dresses for Africa/Gloucester, Ma. on Facebook.