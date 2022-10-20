CAPE ANN EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND: Action Inc. said the closures of food and hospitality businesses and restaurants on Cape Ann due to the coronavirus pandemic have made financial health critical for their workers. Many of these workers have or will turn to Action Inc. for assistance paying bills and purchasing supplies and can be supported by supporting Action Inc. by visiting actioninc.org/emergencyfund.
Action is also accepting donations at actioninc.org/donate.
VOLUNTEER SHOPPERS AND VISITORS are needed by the Rose Baker Senior Center and the Council on Aging (COA) to provide weekly shopping and home visits to home-bound elders. The Gloucester COA has many other volunteer opportunities also available. 978-281-9765, ext. 14.