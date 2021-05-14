CAPE ANN EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND: Action Inc. said the closures of food and hospitality businesses and restaurants on Cape Ann due to the coronavirus pandemic have made financial health critical for their workers. Many of these workers have or will turn to Action Inc. for assistance paying bills and purchasing supplies and can be supported by supporting Action Inc. by visiting actioninc.org/emergencyfund.
Action is also accepting donations at actioninc.org/donate.
GLOUCESTER ADVENTURE Inc., a nonprofit maritime historic preservation and educational organization, is seeking volunteers for its 2020 sailing season aboard the schooner Adventure. Volunteers are needed in these areas: sailing crew, administration, education, docents, and shipboard maintenance. No experience necessary. Email volunteer@schooner-adventure.org. 978-281-8079.