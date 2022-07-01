MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION DRIVERS are needed by RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore seeks volunteer medical transportation drivers. SeniorCare is in need of volunteers from Gloucester and Rockport for local and out-of-town appointments. Volunteers choose when and how often they drive. Drivers are compensated. 978-281-1750.
TRUSTEES OF RESERVATIONS needs adult volunteers for its Show-n-Go work crew. The crew meets on the first Tuesday of every month, April to November, at the Coolidge Reservation in Manchester, from 9 a.m. to noon. Learn stewardship skills and work side-by-side with The Trustees staff for hands-on work on our Cape Ann conserved lands. Work includes trail clearing, building boardwalks, painting, mending fences and performing resource management care. 978-921-1944, ext. 4013. www.thetrustees.org.