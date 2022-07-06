MONEY MANAGEMENT VOLUNTEERS are being sought by SeniorCare Inc. for its Massachusetts Money Management Program, to help low-income seniors and people with disabilities manage their daily finances, such as bill paying, reconciling bank statements, and budgeting. Volunteers typically serve four to six hours per month. After initial training, bimonthly training is provided, and a year’s commitment is asked. Visit www.seniorcareinc.org, or call 978-281-1750 or 1-866-927-1050.
PAT ROY SCHOLARSHIP has been established by the board of directors of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce in honor of the first woman leader in the organization’s history. The scholarship will be awarded each year to a young woman pursuing business courses in college. The chamber will provide an annual endowment of $500 and welcomes additional contributions from those wishing to honor Roy’s accomplishments as a key member of the Woodman family business and in strengthening the business and civic climate of the region. Donations: Pat Roy Scholarship Fund, c/o Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, 24 Harbor Loop, Gloucester, MA 01930.