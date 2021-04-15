MEALS ON WHEELS, delivering healthy meals to homebound seniors on Cape Ann and the North Shore, is accepting donations at seniorcareinc.org/donate/. The program, run by SeniorCare Inc., is also seeking volunteer drivers; interested persons may call 978-281-1750 or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org to learn more.
ASHLEY RICHARD SCHOLARSHIP, created by family and friends in her memory, is awarded each year to a deserving Gloucester High School senior who has participated in Junior ROTC. The student must demonstrate the leadership, citizenship and perseverance to strive to make things better. Qualified students must be accepted at an accredited school of continued learning. Donations: Ashley Richard Memorial Scholarship, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.