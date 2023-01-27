VOLUNTEER DRIVERS are needed to transport elders to medical appointments for SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program. Drivers are needed throughout the North Shore. The volunteer’s commitment is flexible. The volunteer determines when and how often they can help. Call 978-281-1750, ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.
BEVERLY BOOTSTRAPS, which serves Beverly and Manchester, is seeking donations at this time or individuals may join its Circle of Hope by becoming a monthly donor. Check www.beverlybootstraps.org.