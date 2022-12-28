MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION DRIVERS are needed by RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore seeks volunteer medical transportation drivers. SeniorCare is in need of volunteers from Gloucester and Rockport for local and out-of-town appointments. Volunteers choose when and how often they drive. Drivers are compensated. 978-281-1750.
LINDA WIEDITZ SCHOLARSHIP FUND is accepting donations. A scholarship, given in memory of the much beloved music teacher in the Rockport Public Schools, is presented at the Rockport High School graduation each year to one or more graduates pursuing music studies in higher education. Donations: Linda Wieditz Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 191, Rockport, MA 01966.