GLOUCESTER EDUCATION FOUNDATION, (GEF), supports innovation and excellence in the Gloucester Public School District. GEF funds educational programs and initiatives across all district schools, grade levels and disciplines that have real impact on teaching and learning. Donations: GEF, 122 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or www.thinkthebest.org.
GLOUCESTER FISHERMAN’S AND SEAMAN’S WIDOWS AND ORPHANS SOCIETY FUND, a nonprofit organization formed in 1865 by community members, continues to help widows and orphans of deceased Cape Ann fishermen by distributing a monthly benefit to qualified applicants. Donations: Gloucester Fisherman’s and Seaman’s Widows and Orphan’s Aid Society Fund, c/o Mark Olsen, Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
