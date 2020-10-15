CAPE ANN EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND: Action Inc. said the closures of food and hospitality businesses and restaurants on Cape Ann due to the coronavirus pandemic have made financial health critical for their workers. Many of these workers have or will turn to Action Inc. for assistance paying bills and purchasing supplies and can be supported by supporting Action Inc. by visiting actioninc.org/emergencyfund.
Action is also accepting donations at actioninc.org/donate.
LISA BETH CURCURU SCHOLARSHIP has been established to remember Lisa Beth Curcuru. All proceeds go directly to an annual scholarship awarded to a Gloucester High School student. Send donations to: Lisa Beth Curcuru Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.