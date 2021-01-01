THE OPEN DOOR, which operates pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich, says it pushing an online drive for monetary giving, as opposed to food donations. Donations may be made online at foodpantry.org or by mailing a check, made payable to The Open Door, to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930
Those wishing to volunteer to pack bags or deliver meals may email helper@foodpantry.org.
ROAD TO RECOVERY program of the American Cancer Society needs volunteers to drive local cancer patients to and from chemotherapy and/or radiation treatments. Drivers use their own vehicles. Schedule is flexible, and treatment appointments take place weekdays, primarily during business hours. 1-800-ACS-2345. www.cancer.org.