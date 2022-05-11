MEALS ON WHEELS, run by SeniorCare Inc. and delivering healthy meals to homebound seniors on Cape Ann and the North Shore, is accepting donations at seniorcareinc.org/donate/. Volunteer drivers are needed;i nterested persons may call 978-281-1750 or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org to learn more.
GLOUCESTER EDUCATION FOUNDATION, (GEF), supports innovation and excellence in the Gloucester Public School District. GEF funds educational programs and initiatives across all district schools, grade levels and disciplines that have real impact on teaching and learning. Donations: GEF, 122 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or www.thinkthebest.org.