LIFEBRIDGE NORTHSHORE operates the Grace Center day shelter in Gloucester, as well as locations in Salem and Beverly. Executive Director Jason Etheridge says there are a few ways to help Lifebridge: You can make cash donations, via lifebridgenorthshore.org/support/donate/, inform local restaurants and caterers that Lifebridge will accept frozen or prepared items that can be dropped off at 56 Margin St. in Salem, or give in-kind donations of food, clothing, personal care items and toiletries.
ROAD TO RECOVERY program of the American Cancer Society needs volunteers to drive local cancer patients to and from chemotherapy and/or radiation treatments. Drivers use their own vehicles. Schedule is flexible, and treatment appointments take place weekdays, primarily during business hours. 1-800-ACS-2345. www.cancer.org.