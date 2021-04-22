CATHOLIC CHARITIES: Help your Cape Ann neighbors by providing a donation to the local Catholic Charities Gloucester Office for basic needs — food, utility and rental assistance. Send checks, with “BN Emergency Assistance” on the memo line, to: Catholic Charities North, Attn: Darlene Story, 60 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. 978-283-3055.
DAVID L. BENJAMIN MUSIC SCHOLARSHIP: Donations are being accepted for the David L. Benjamin Music Scholarship. The $500 scholarship is awarded annually to a Gloucester High School senior who is active in the instrumental or vocal music programs at GHS. Donations: David L. Benjamin Music Scholarship, c/o Maureen Klopotoski, 169R Magnolia Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930.