RAYMOND R. ANDERTON SCHOLARSHIP FUND has been established by family and friends to honor his life. The scholarship is awarded to a deserving Gloucester High School senior who has been accepted at an accredited school of continued learning. The recipient must demonstrate a commitment to community service and social change through activities, school-sponsored and otherwise. Applicants should possess a strong character, unique interests and an eagerness to “think outside the box.” Scholarship applications may be picked up at the GHS guidance office. Donations: Raymond R. Anderton Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
ROAD TO RECOVERY program of the American Cancer Society needs volunteers to drive local cancer patients to and from chemotherapy and/or radiation treatments. Drivers use their own vehicles. Schedule is flexible, and treatment appointments take place weekdays, primarily during business hours. 1-800-ACS-2345. www.cancer.org.