Tax aides are needed for SeniorCare Inc.’s Tax Program. Volunteers will be available to provide information about the program, training, and commitment. Want to volunteer for the AARP Tax Aide Program? Join SeniorCare at its RSVP Volunteer Open House on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at SeniorCare, 49 Blackburn Center, Gloucester, to learn more about this program, as well as additional volunteer opportunities. Light refreshments will be served.
CHARLIE THOMAS SCHOLARSHIP has been established by the family to be awarded each year to a graduating Gloucester High School student. Thomas was a dedicated teacher who was devoted to his profession and enjoyed teaching students not only in the classroom, but also through extracurricular activities and sports. Students planning a career in education will be given preference. Donations: Charlie Thomas Scholarship Fund, c/o Mary Thomas, 90 Langsford St., Gloucester, MA 01930.