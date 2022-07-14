PATHWAYS’ Family Enrichment Program, 29 Emerson Ave., seeks men and women to volunteer as parent mentors. The program has been running for 20 years, serving parents of Cape Ann who are experiencing stress or isolation. Volunteers are matched with parents, beginning year-long mentorships. Contact Hailey Granger at 978-281-2400, ext. 5381, or hgranger@pw4c.org.
PETER WATSON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP is awarded annually to a Cape Ann resident pursuing a career in journalism. When Watson died in November 2012, his friends and family established this scholarship in honor of his commitment to the development of young people interested in journalism — not just print journalism, but digital reporting, radio and TV broadcasting design and photography. Peter excelled as a daily newspaper editor, but he embraced new platforms, too, as long as they served the goal of bringing more accurate information to the public. The Scholarship Committee awarded its first scholarship in the spring 2015 and works with Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex Regional high schools in the selection of the recipient. The scholarship is administered by the Essex County Community Foundation. Donations: Peter Watson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Essex County Community Foundation, 175 Andover St., Danvers, MA 01923; or www.eccf.org.