ESSEX COUNTY COVID-19 RESPONSE FUND had been created in collaboration with funders, government agencies and business partners to provide grant money to nonprofits working with communities disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. More information is available at www.eccf.org/COVID-19ResponseFund.
PETER WATSON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP has been awarded annually to a Cape Ann resident pursuing a career in journalism since 2015. When he died in November 2012, Watson’s friends and family established this scholarship in his name in honor of his commitment to the development of young people interested in journalism — not just print journalism, but digital reporting, radio and TV broadcasting design and photography. Watson excelled as a daily newspaper editor, but he embraced new platforms, too, as long as they served the goal of bringing more accurate information to the public. The Scholarship Committee works with Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex Regional high schools in the selection of the recipient. The scholarship is administered by the Essex County Community Foundation. Donations: Peter Watson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Essex County Community Foundation, 175 Andover St., Danvers, MA 01923; or www.eccf.org.