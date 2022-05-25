JADE DONALDSON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP, in memory of a beloved physical education teacher who worked in the Rockport Public Schools for many years, is accepting donations: Jade Donaldson Memorial Scholarship, c/o Jean Donaldson, 11G Millbrook Park, Rockport, MA 01966. 978-546-8025.
MAB COMMUNITY SERVICES: Donate your old car to MAB Community Services, formerly the Massachusetts Association for the Blind, which provides services and programs to the blind and vision-impaired community of Massachusetts. Free tow and quick pickup are available. Old cars, boats, trailers, campers, motorcycles, Jet Skis and snowmobiles may be donated. 1-888-613-2777.