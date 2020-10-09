ACORD FOOD PANTRY serves families in Essex, Manchester, Hamilton, Ipswich, Topsfield and Wenham. Donations to the Acord Food Pantry can be made online at acordfoodfoodpantry.org or by check payable to Acord Food Pantry, mailed to Acord Food Pantry, Box 2203, South Hamilton, MA 01982.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS are being recruited by the nonprofit Care Dimensions for across the North Shore and Greater Boston. Volunteers play a vital role in providing care, companionship and compassion to patients. Volunteer experiences vary depending on the volunteer’s interests and abilities, and opportunities are developed to keep you close to home or work. Consider visiting with a patient, helping with office or clerical work, volunteering at a special event, and more. 1-888-283-1722.