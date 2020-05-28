CAPE ANN EMERGENCY RELIEF FUND: Action Inc. said the closures of food and hospitality businesses and restaurants on Cape Ann due to the coronavirus pandemic have made financial health critical for their workers. Many of these workers will turn to Action Inc. for assistance paying bills and purchasing supplies and can be supported by supporting Action Inc. by visiting actioninc.org/emergencyfund.
Action is also accepting donations at actioninc.org/donate.
PATHWAYS FOR CHILDREN needs volunteers to help out, either for one time only or on a weekly basis, working with support staff in the classroom, sharing a special interest or skill or assisting with homework. Pathways has opportunities working with all ages, beginning with infants and toddlers in the Young Families Initiative, Head Start preschool program, and School-Age Care, which provides after-school programs for children up to age 12. There are also some opportunities available outside the classroom. 978-281-2400, ext. 320. Email dfoster@pw4c.org.