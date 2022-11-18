GLOUCESTER ADVENTURE Inc., a nonprofit maritime historic preservation and educational organization, is seeking volunteers for its 2023 sailing season aboard the schooner Adventure. Volunteers are needed in these areas: sailing crew, administration, education, docents, and shipboard maintenance. No experience necessary. Email volunteer@schooner-adventure.org. 978-281-8079.
CAROLYN O’CONNOR SCHOLARSHIP has been established by the Cape Ann Chamber Businesswomen. The $1,000 scholarship, named in honor of the group’s first chairwoman, will be awarded annually to a Cape Ann woman looking to change careers or re-enter the work force. Each applicant must have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be a legal resident, and be accepted into an accredited college, university or job training program. Applications are available at the chamber office or by calling 978-283-1601. Send checks, payable to Businesswomen’s Scholarship Fund, to: Chamber Businesswomen’s Division, Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, 33 Commercial St., Gloucester, MA 01930.