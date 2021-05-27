GLOUCESTER CONSERVATION COMMISSION seeks environmentally conscious volunteers. Conservation Commission protects environmental resources and the adjoining uplands from adverse impact by enforcing the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act and the city Wetlands Ordinance. Commission also advises other city boards on environmental matters and encourages public outreach on conservation issues. Meets the first and third Wednesday of the month. Interested residents should send a letter to the Conservation Commission, 3 Pond Road, Gloucester, MA 01930.
JADE DONALDSON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP, in memory of a beloved physical education teacher who worked in the Rockport Public Schools for many years, is accepting donations: Jade Donaldson Memorial Scholarship, c/o Jean Donaldson, 11G Millbrook Park, Rockport, MA 01966. 978-546-8025.