MONEY MANAGEMENT VOLUNTEERS: SeniorCare Inc. seeks volunteers for its Massachusetts Money Management Program, to help low-income seniors and people with disabilities manage their daily finances, such as bill paying, reconciling bank statements, and budgeting. Volunteers typically serve four to six hours per month. After initial training, bimonthly training is provided, and a year’s commitment is asked. Visit www.seniorcareinc.org, or call 978-281-1750 or 1-866-927-1050.
PATHWAYS’ Family Enrichment Program, 29 Emerson Ave., seeks men and women to volunteer as parent mentors. The program has been running for 20 years, serving parents of Cape Ann who are experiencing stress or isolation. Volunteers are matched with parents, beginning year-long mentorships. Contact Hailey Granger at 978-281-2400, ext. 5381, or hgranger@pw4c.org.