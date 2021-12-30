MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION DRIVERS are needed by RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore seeks volunteer medical transportation drivers. SeniorCare is in need of volunteers from Gloucester and Rockport for local and out-of-town appointments. Volunteers choose when and how often they drive. Drivers are compensated. 978-281-1750.
BEVERLY BOOTSTRAPS, which serves Beverly and Manchester, is seeking donations at this time or individuals may join its Circle of Hope by becoming a monthly donor. Check www.beverlybootstraps.org.