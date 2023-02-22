CAPE ANNERS WANTED who would like to share their knowledge of the region with visitors at only year-round visitor center on Cape Ann, The visitors center is run by the Gretaer Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit business and community organization. Days and hours are flexible. Call 978-283-1601.
ACTION INC.’s ADULT EDUCATION program is looking for a volunteer or intern to help tutor students preparing for the writing test for their HiSET (High School Equivalency Test, formerly known as GED). If you are interested in becoming a writing tutor, please contact Action at 978-282-1000.