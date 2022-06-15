CATHOLIC CHARITIES: Help your Cape Ann neighbors by providing a donation to the local Catholic Charities Gloucester Office for basic needs — food, utility and rental assistance. Send checks, with “BN Emergency Assistance” on the memo line, to: Catholic Charities North, Attn: Darlene Story, 60 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. 978-283-3055.
LISA SPARACO SCHOLARSHIP is accepting donations. The scholarship in memory of Lisa Sparaco, who was killed in a drunken driving accident, will be given to an Ipswich High School senior who needs assistance to attend college. Donations: Lisa Sparaco Scholarship Fund, c/o First National Bank of Ipswich, Attn: Jenny, 31 Market St., Ipswich, MA 01938.