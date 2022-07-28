SWEET STITCHES, a group that sews dresses out of fabric and pillowcases for Little Dresses for Africa and makes shorts and bags out of T-shirts, welcomes sewers of all levels. People are also needed to help with placing accessories. Sweet Stitches meets at the Gloucester United Church on the first and third Sunday of the month at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call Julie Kesterson at 978-290-9312 or visit Little Dresses for Africa/Gloucester, Ma. on Facebook.
TRANSCRIPTION VOLUNTEERS: In 1895 a man named Dolliver traveled around Gloucester and wrote in cursive the words carved on the tombstones. The Gloucester Cemeteries Committee is working on a transcription project that will digitize Dolliver’s work, but needs volunteers to help decipher these handwritten historical documents, which will eventually be accessible online. For more information, visit www.sites.google.com/view/volunteer-local-history/home.