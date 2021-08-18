LIFEBRIDGE NORTHSHORE operates the Grace Center day shelter in Gloucester, as well as locations in Salem and Beverly. Executive Director Jason Etheridge says there are a few ways to help Lifebridge: You can make cash donations, via lifebridgenorthshore.org/support/donate/, inform local restaurants and caterers that Lifebridge will accept frozen or prepared items that can be dropped off at 56 Margin St. in Salem, or give in-kind donations of food, clothing, personal care items and toiletries.
STEPHEN B. ROSS SCHOLARSHIP was established in memory of a Gloucester High School freshman who was struck and killed by a drunk driver while walking home one night in 1993. This scholarship is given to deserving Gloucester High School seniors every year. To donate, send contributions to Bob Gillis at Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.