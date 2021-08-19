THE OPEN DOOR, which operates pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich, is pushing an online drive for monetary giving, as opposed to food donations. Donations may be made online at foodpantry.org or by mailing a check, made payable to The Open Door, to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930
Those wishing to volunteer to pack bags or deliver meals may email helper@foodpantry.org.SeniorCare/Meals on Wheels.
RSVP OF THE NORTH SHORE is a volunteer network for people ages 55 and over, and offers a full range of volunteer opportunities with many area nonprofit organizations. RSVP is part of the Corporation for National and Community Service and is sponsored locally by SeniorCare Inc. 978-281-1750 or 1-866-927-1050. www.seniorcareinc.org/rsvp.html.