WELLSPRING HOUSE runs a family shelter in Gloucester, offers job training coursework, financial guidance and employment support. If community members want to volunteer or donate goods, they may contact Wellspring at 978-281-3558, ext. 300. Donations may be made at www.wellspringhouse.org.
MARGARET F. PARSONS SCHOLARSHIP, in memory of a former office nurse for Cape Ann OB-GYN, Dr. Lawrence Ross and Dr. Hamer Lacey, is awarded to a graduating senior of Gloucester High School who plans to major in the medical sciences and has demonstrated good character, dependability and self-help skills. Applicants must show financial need. Grades are not a determining factor. Applications/donations: Margaret F. Parsons Scholarship, c/o Patricia Sargent Burleson, 600 Washington St., Gloucester, MA 01930.