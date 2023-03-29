LISA BETH CURCURU SCHOLARSHIP: A memorial scholarship has been established to remember Lisa Beth Curcuru. All proceeds go directly to an annual scholarship awarded to a Gloucester High School student. Send donations to: Lisa Beth Curcuru Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
MAB COMMUNITY SERVICES: Donate your old car to the Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, a division of MAB Community Services, which provides services and programs to the blind and vision-impaired community of Massachusetts. Free tow and quick pickup are available. Old cars, boats, trailers, campers, motorcycles, Jet Skis and snowmobiles may be donated. More information is available by calling (617) 732-0241, or emailing advancement@mabcommunity.org.